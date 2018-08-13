Student's Homework: 6 best apps to help students, parents with homework

Getting homework done can be a difficult process for a child. Some students may find it easy to learn in the classroom but have problems retaining that knowledge later in the evening. Luckily, technology has quite a few solutions to help both students and parents succeed in this area.

According to Lifewire, these six mobile apps might be what you need to get the most out of education.

Note that these apps are available on iOS and Android for free.

Duolingo: It makes learning a new language easy.

This popular language learning application sits at the top of both the iOS and Android app stores as an excellent solution to strengthen foreign language skills. Whether your child wants to learn outside of their curriculum or wishes to practice what they learned earlier that day in class, Duolingo is an excellent addition to any digital device.

With over 30 different languages to choose, your children can practice their German, Italian, Spanish, French, or other language skills. If your student is currently enrolled in English as a second language courses, they can also strengthen their English skills from the bottom up — testing out of content they might already be familiar. Unlike other language learning options that focus on memorising vocabulary, Duolingo uses a combination of reading, writing, and speaking practice exercises to create a more natural learning experience.

Photomath: Use your smartphone to simplify math problems.

Mathematics can be one of the most challenging courses for students due complicated steps some calculations have, which may be quickly forgotten after a long day in school. Especially challenging is that many parents are also finding themselves grappling to help their children after not being aquatinted with the subject for years. The app, Photomath, as an excellent solution for struggling mathematicians.

Children can easily scan complex or simple math problems and learn how to solve them thanks to step-by-step instructions. A built-in calculator improves the experience, allowing for smart on the fly calculations and 2D graph plotting abilities. Linear equations, logarithms, trigonometry, functions, and basic algebraic expressions are only a few of Photomath’s vast capabilities.

Yousician: It makes your instrument practice sessions accessible.

One school subject that is sadly commonly overlooked is music; an area of study that has been proven to increase a child’s language and reasoning skills, fine-tune their motor skills, and decrease overall stress levels.

So, if your child is trying to learn a musical instrument and struggling, consider investing in Yousician. This is an app that allows students to practice guitar, bass, piano, or, even, ukulele.

Students can practice their instruments along with charts and diagrams, which are shown onscreen. They are able to receive real-time feedback when they are not correctly in tune or may have missed a note.

Included are step-by-step video tutorials to show your child how to master a specific skill set successfully. Practicing an instrument has never seemed so natural, and with different genres of music available, your children can quickly sort out their favourites to practice.

Khan Academy: A world of education, not just for your child.

Ready to increase your knowledge in math, science, computing, history, economics, and more outside of the classroom? Whether as an educational tool for the content your child is currently learning, or an extra app for a parent to enjoy in their free time — everyone can use Khan Academy to unlock a world of education.

From elementary to secondary school content, children can practice anything from Kindergarten mathematics to physics. Quickly access a collection of portable courses on the go or via your computer.

The Khan Academy application offers over 150,000 interactive exercises to strengthen old or new skills. Additionally, you can download your favourite content for offline study so that you have access to it no matter where you reside. For parents wishing to learn something new, they can jump into advanced high school courses or enjoy courses on entrepreneurship and career building. Khan Academy offers solutions for all ages and skill ranges.

Quizlet Flashcards: Digital flashcards for exam preparation.

Do you remember how you create endless piles of flashcards to memorise contents and facts when studying for exams? While flashcards can be an excellent method for analysing new material, they use large amounts of paper that are eventually thrown in the trash. Help learn new topics, while also saving trees with the Quizlet Flashcards application. You can efficiently study from existing flashcard sets or create your own.

Quizlet digital flashcards allow students of all ages to practice and master various topics using their smartphone. In addition to basic flashcards, Quizlet offers multiple modes to encourage different methods of memorisation. If your child is attending the same class as another individual using the Quizlet, the two can share flashcards with one another. Best of all, those opting to use the app to study foreign languages can hear keywords spoken back to them in over 18 different languages.

PowerSchool Mobile: It helps you monitor your child’s school reports.

Here is an app that both children and parents can enjoy. Many school districts use the PowerSchool system to manage school grades and reports. If your child’s school happens to be a participant, you can utilise the mobile app to keep a close eye on your child’s grades and report cards. Depending on how a teacher chooses to use the tool within the classroom, you might also have access to handouts, attendance records, school bulletins, and more.

While not every school offers support for the PowerSchool Mobile application, it is worth checking with your child’s teacher if it is an available option. It is no longer possible for your kids to hide report cards with the PowerSchool app in hand. Parents can even take the time to manage what push and email notifications they receive from the school in question. Become more involved and aware of your child’s school performance with this simple mobile app.

#Takeaway

Emoji

An emoji is a small icon that can be placed in line with text. The name “emoji” comes from the Japanese phrase “e” (絵) and “moji” (文字), which translates to “picture character.”

Since 2010, the popularity or emojis have grown rapidly, according to Tech Terms. They are commonly used in text messaging, social media, and in apps like Instagram and Snapchat. They have largely replaced emoticons as the standard way to express an emotion in a message or comment.

While smiley faces are the most commonly used emojis, they can also represent people, places, animals, objects, flags, and symbols. By inserting emojis into a message, you can emphasise a feeling or simply replace words with symbols.

How emojis work

Emojis can be inserted in line with the text because each icon corresponds to a Unicode value for a specific character. Inserting an emoji is just like typing a letter or symbol on your keyboard. However, in order for the emoji to be displayed, it must be supported by the operating system. In other words, the OS must recognise the Unicode value and have an emoji that corresponds to it. If no emoji is found, either a blank space or an empty box will be displayed.

Apple’s iOS was the first major OS to offer system-level support, so Apple’s database of emojis has historically been larger than those found on Android and Windows devices. Therefore, if you send an emoji recently added to Apple’s database to a user with an Android device, he may only see an empty box on his device.