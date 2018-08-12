APC wins Katsina by-election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Sunday declared the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Ahmad Babba Kaita, as the winner of the Saturday's senatotial by-election in Katsina State.

Announcing the result on Sunday morning, the Returning Officer, Prof. Hudu Abdullahi, said Hon. Kaita polled 224,607 votes to defeat five other contestants.

Kaita, who is a member of the House of Representatives, representing Kankia/Kusada/Ingawa federal constituency, beat his elder brother, Kabir Babba Kaita of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, who scored 59,724 votes.

According to Prof. Abdullahi, “GPN scored 1056, DA got 796, MPN secured 633 while MMN got 343 votes to emerge third, fourth, fifth and sixth respectively”.

Credit: THISDAY