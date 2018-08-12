Nuboss Commends Shettima For Allocating N17 Billion To Education Sector, Presents Merit Award To Speaker, Others

The Nigerian Union of Borno State Students (NUBOSS) yesterday commended governor Kashim Shettima for allocating the sum of N17 billion in the 2018 appropriation Bill to the Education Sector in order to address the brain drain in the state ravaged by Boko Haram insurgents.

The Union which comprises of about 1.5 million students studying various programmes in the country and Diaspora also presented a Merit Award to the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abdulkareem Lawal for sponsoring 800 students studying different programmes at Primary, Secondary and Tertiary Institutions with additional 150 others undergoing Computer lessons in the state.

This was disclosed by President of NUBOSS, Comrade Mohammed Alkali at the colourful presentation of Honorary Merit Award to prominent personalities in the state.

He said, after due consultation and inspection tour to various public schools that were affected in the boko haram crisis, NUBOSS discovered that most schools were all given total rehabilitation with new ones constructed, pointing out that this development could not have been achieved without the good working relationship that exists between the Executives and the Legislature under the leadership of the Speaker, Hon. Lawal.

The President said, in Addition to improving the standard of education and enhancing the welfare of students through prompt payment of scholarship to Borno students in Home and diaspora, NUBOSS therefore said it has declared its total support to Governor Shettima to Contest as Senator Borno Central in the forthcoming 2019 general election at the end his second tenure next year.

NUBOSS also declared its unflinching support and loyalty to Mr. Speaker, Hon. Lawal and Hon. Mohammed Tahir Monguno, representing Marte/Monguno/Nganzai Federal Constituency who is also one of the award recipients.

His words: "We are gathered here today to honour some of our prominent personalities in the likes of Borno State Speaker House of Assembly, Hon. Abdulkareem Lawal, Mohammed Tahir Monguno, representing Marte/Monguno/Nganzai Federal Constituency among others for their contributions in uplifting the education sector in the state.

" We also want to recognize the commitment of our Governor, Kashim Shettima for according priority of his administration towards revamping the education sector.

"This could be attested to the fact that even last week, the Governor awarded N5 million Scholarship to Galadima Isreal Zakari, an indigene of Borno who scored the highest results (364 points) nationwide in the concluded 2018 Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination and billed to study Electrical Engineering Degree Course at covenant University Otta , in Ogun State." Alkali said.

In an acceptance speech on behalf other recipient, Hon. Lawal thanked NUBOSS for recognizing them for the award, and promised to partner with the Executive, Legislature, Judiciary and NUBOSS to continue to uplift the standard of education in the state.