Press Statement | 11 August 2018 18:31 CET
Ooni Throws Party For Orphans On Sunday. Rehabilitates Their Home In Ibadan
Arole Oodua and Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II will on Sunday treat the orphans to a luncheon party in celebrating the official opening of their new home, The New Oluwakemi Orphanage Home located at the IAR &T Quaters in Aladeowo area, along Abeokuta express way Ibadan rehabilitated by his Charity Orgaization called Hopes Alive Innitiatives(HAI).
HAI under the leadership of its Deputy Convener, Temitope Adesegun had two weeks ago recieved a directive from the highly revered monarch to urgently rehabilitate the unbefitting house habiating 30 orphans with a view to giving them a better condusive enviroment of a real habitable shelter.Speaking in Lagos on Friday, the HAI's boss said the matching order from Ooni Ogunwusi was sequel to the discovery of the orphanage home in Ibadan on18th of July, 2018 having combed through Ibadan for orphanage homes to help."We had on 18 of July 2018 reported to His Imperial Majesty on the pathetic living conditions of over 30 orphans who needed his usual charity attention.Kabiyesi swiftly directed us to move into action by within two weeks delivering a better and condusive shelter to them". Temitope Adesegun said.She added that Ooni Ogunwusi is a caring and loving father of the orphans and underpriviledged children saying the king has Zero tolerance for the suffering of any orphan or underpriviledged child in the society.
According to her, the African foremost monarch through HAI is committed to helping these children who will always be supported in all areas of welfare and will be given hope for a better future."Kabiyesi was so disturbed by the ugly report that over thirty children could be found living in a cramped building with no gate, only being taken care of by a middle aged widow who singlehandedly provides few of their needs with meagre proceeds from her nursing job.These children drink water from a well, sleep in rooms with leaking roofs and no windows, thereby exposing them to malaria, typhoid and other diseases. They have no medical care at all and can barely afford a good meal.We have committed ourselves to helping these children and we will keep supporting and keep giving them hope. Your little help will go a long way in helping these children live happy lives and securing the future" Temitope Adesegun added.Signed:Comrade Moses Olafare,Director, Media & Public Affairs,Ooni's Palace