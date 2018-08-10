Senseless mass shooting crime in Canada

The American Human Eights Council (AHRC-USA) expresses its sincere condolences to the families of the victims and the Canadian government for the tragic loss of lives in an act of mass violence. AHRC-USA wishes all the injured a speedy recovery.

These shootings are human made disasters and constitute a serious challenge to society. The threat is universal and recognizes no boundaries. This growing challenge mandates full and effective partnership and cooperation to counter all acts of hate, violence and terrorism.

AHRC calls on all stakeholders, especially the governments and nonprofit sector, to engage in effective dialogue in order to help combat the sources of hate that breed violence.

"This senseless act of violence is a reminder that our work to create universal respect for human rights is far from over," said Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director. "The right to life is the most important human right," added Hamad.