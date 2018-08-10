Defection: They Offered Me N2billion And Position Of Deputy Gov, Akwa Ibom Speaker Alleges

The Speaker of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly Rt Honorable Luke Onofiok has disclosed that Juicy offers where made to him to defect to the APC by leaders of the party which he declined.

In his words “Yesterday they gathered, they mounted the podium. Youths, did they talk about your education and empowerment? Women, did they talk about your empowerment? Did they talk albout industrilization and development? No! They talked about themselves, not you.

It’s about their personal interest, Go and tell them I have worked with them before and i know them. I am ready to go to jail for even 10yrs to retain this cause because this is about our father’s land, not because I am the speaker but because this is the highest level of betrayal. We took him to Assang Ibibio and they endorsed him for 8yrs… We’ve gathered our facts, we’d mount the podium, we’d reply them words for words, documents for figures.

They said the president had sent words for me to become the deputy governor. They offered me two billion naira, but i said NO. If you like offer me #10b, mine is NO”.

-Rt Hon Onofiok Luke while making a solidarity speech at Sen OBA’s event centre

Pointblanknews