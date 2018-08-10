Gunmen Kill 11 In Benue villages

The relative peace that have been maintained for a while in Benue State was today puntured by an unprovoked killing of villagers. Unconfirmed reports put the number of people killed at more than 11.The attacks, said to have started at in the morning, occurred in Tse-Ujoh- Tiev inside Katsina-Ala local government area.

Governor Samuel Ortom described the attack as “unacceptable” urging security agencies to step up their game.

The governor, who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, assured the people of Katsina-Ala that steps had been taken to prevent further attacks in the area, adding that three persons had been arrested in connection with the attack.

The statement further said, “Governor Ortom reassured the people of the state that his administration will not allow armed militia to continue to terrorise communities.

“He encouraged anyone with information that can lead to the apprehension of the gang to contact the police, Department of State Services or the military,” the statement said.

The State Command spokesman, DSP Moses Yamu, confirmed that nine people were killed.

“We got information that some militia suspected to be of Shitile, attacked Tse Ujoh village of Ikyurav-Tiev council ward where nine people were killed,” Yamu said.