Fifth Columnists In Our Recent History

Once upon a time a General took over the reigns of power in Nigeria. He was determined to straighten Nigeria and instill discipline in the hope that in no long time Nigeria will be counted among the developed nations of the world.

He introduced economic nationalism, frowned at corruption, and said loud and clear that trafficking in drug was anathema to our national goals. He advocated that Nigeria no matter their social class, powerful or powerless must exhibit discipline in all they do.

Some fellow Generals who were in power with him but whose vision were diametrically opposed to his could not tolerate his stubbornness. They plotted against him. They found accomplices in the media, the traditional institution, among politicians and in the business community. Some foreign interests too were wooed.

They came up with a script. This man is too popular. We need to make him unpopular, tag him a dictator, high handed and uncompromising.

Yes the Yorubas bought into his vision and they loved him. What do they do to give him a bad name before they strike to institute their regime of locusts. They hired a band of boys within the security to proceed to the house of the revered leader of the Yorubas, Chief Obafemi Awolowo. In the middle of the night the boys sacked the house, forced their way into his bedroom , ransacked everywhere and broke down his ward robe. They claimed they were sent by the then Head of State Gen Muhammadu Buhari to go look for some confidential documents acquired illegally by the Chief. The Yorubas and other sympathizer of Buhari were outraged. That was the end of the romance between the anti corruption duo of Buhari and Idiagbon and the people.

They didn’t stop at that they sent another band of marauders to Kaduna. Destination was the home of the Islamic cleric, Alhaji Gumi. Their goal: embarrass the much respected cleric and set the Muslims against the regime. They succeeded at this as well.

A couple of months thereafter when they struck and overthrew the regime, these were listed among the offenses committed by Gen Buhari. The people having been deceived applauded them and Buhari adjudged high handed, brutal and a dictator.

When a couple of days ago Senator Bukola Saraki visited the gap tooted General in Minna, I interpreted as going to ask “Oga I hope I am doing well?”.

Nigerians should be vigilant . The children of yesterday’s tricksters are adults and are adopting the tricks of their fathers.

We must all rise up and say we shall not be deceived by them. From the shenanigans at the Benue House of Assembly, to the siege on National Assembly, the attack on judges home in the night, the so called barricade of the Senate President’s house, the laughable kidnap of Boy Dino and “his eleven hours on a tree’, the freezing of Benue and Akwa Ibom accounts all are scripted, produced and acted by Oloye Productions .

Soon they may come up with a bullet riddled vehicle and claim that the Executive Producer has survived an assassination attempt. After all some of the Offa sharp shooters are still at large.

May God save us from these power mongers.