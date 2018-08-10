USAID-HFG supports Osun Health Insurance Scheme to develop feasible benefit package for enrollees

The United States Agency for International Development's Health Finance Governance project (USAID-HFG) is providing technical supports to the the Osun Health Insurance Scheme (O'HIS) to develop feasible benefit package that suits the financial capability of the residents of the state and reasonable to the enrollees.

The Executive Secretary of O'HIS, Dr Niyi Oginni while speaking at workshop in Osogbo, the state capital said the scheme is going through scientific process to determine package that will curtail the challenges of catastrophic health expenditure and benefit for the residents of the state.

Oginni said O'HIS was being supported by USAID-HFG to develop the package in a way that it will be affordable and accessible to all categories of the residents of the state.

He said the workshop was organized to fine-tune and develop the benefit package for the enrollees in such away that it would be easy for the residents of the state to enroll in the scheme.

According to him, "we are developing benefit package that would cater for all categories of residents of the state. The package would be robust, realistic, reasonable, accessible and affordable to all the residents of Osun State."

The workshop was attended by medical doctors and health officers drawn form public and private health facilities in the state. Also, members of the Civil Society Organizations participated in the process.