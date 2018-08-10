Nigeria next President's name begins with 's', says South Africa based Prophet

A South Africa-based prophet, Pastor Samuel Akinbodunse, has revealed who will emerge as Nigeria's president in 2019.

Akinbodunse, who is a Nigerian and the general overseer of Freedom For all Nations Outreach, in a video which has gone viral, said Nigeria's next president is a youth whose name begins with “S”.

He said, “Nigeria, your next president is a youth. I don't want to care about whatever anyone may say, your next president is a youth. God has left fathers and God has located a youth. I see a name starting with “S”.

“I see a chair and I see “S” sitting on the chair. And the country becomes peaceful. If you know Obasanjo, tell Obasanjo, God said he must use all the resources he has to support this elected youth by God. The same way Samuel supported David.”

The prophet urged President Muhammadu Buhari to step down, stating that “a youth is the next”.