How Daura, sacked DSS DG, connived with top politicians to embarrass FG: IGP Idris

The Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, yesterday, revealed how the sacked Director General of State Security, Lawal Daura, connived with unnamed top politicians to block the National Assembly with a view to embarrassing the federal government.

Idris in a damning report submitted to the Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, also sought the permission of the President to search the house of the former DSS boss and those of other politicians who acted in cohort with him in the NASS embarrassing siege last Tuesday.

Idris also confirmed in the report that Daura was being detained in a police facility in Garki and undergoing further interrogation to extract more information on how and why he ordered his men to block the NASS. The IGP disclosed that Daura had told his men that he moved his hooded strike force into the NASS based on intelligence that some unnamed persons were planning to smuggle arms into the national assembly.

Part of the findings by the IGP said: “The principal suspect, Mr. Lawal Musa Daura, was formally arrested and interrogated in line with the allegation made against him. “Following the interrogation by our intelligence operatives, the following facts emerged: “That on 7/8/2018, the suspect Lawal Musa Daura illegally used his position as the then director general of Department of State Security Service conspired with his officers and men who wore hoods and masks, invaded the national assembly complex thereby preventing and forcing the peaceful members and staff of the national assembly from gaining access to the complex without any element of crime committed or an invitation by the leadership of the national assembly.

“That the primary suspect. Mr Lawal Daura, illegally used his position as the then director-general of the Department of State Services to conspire with his officers and men who wore hoods and masks to invade the National Assembly Complex, thereby preventing members of the national assembly from gaining access to the complex without any element of crime committed.

“The DSS personnel acted like mercenaries hire to carry out execution… There is need to search the houses and premises of all the identified suspects. “All communication gadgets such as computers, mobile phones and other electronic devices of the suspects will be thoroughly analysed.” He accused the intelligence officer of conspiring with armed masked men to whip up sentiments against the federal government. Idris said from the statements the sacked DSS DG made during interrogation, it is possible that he acted the script of “highly-placed politicians”.

Idris also appealed to the acting president to order that those who partook in the operation be released to the police for interrogation. “It is crystal clear that the principal suspect Lawal Daura may be acting the script of some highly placed politicians to achieve some selfish political goals hence his unilateral and unlawful decision to invade the National Assembly complex,” he wrote.

“As it stands, the principal suspect Lawal Daura is undergoing further interrogation at our facility and is currently placed on house arrest at a private property awaiting further directives from Your Excellency.”

Vanguard