Police arrest three men with 40 bags of Indian hemp 

Men of Ogun State Police Command have arrested three men, Frank Osai, Elvis Okuse and Kelvin Ogagaoghene who were transporting 40 bags of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp from Edo to Lagos State.

The three men were arrested along Benin/Shagamu expressway on Wednesday 8th of August following an intelligence report received by the Command.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Abimbola Oyeyemi told The Nigerian Voice "on the strength of the report, the Commissioner of Police CP Ahmed Iliyasu directed the officer in charge of Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad, Uba Adams to go after the suspects.

The PPRO said the operatives of the FSARS embarked on technical based investigation and profiling of the suspects which enabled them to intercept them on a truck with registration number KPP 339 XD.

"On searching the vehicle, 40 bags of weeds suspected to be marijuana was recovered and the suspects were promptly arrested," Oyeyemi said.

Oyeyemi said the suspects confessed that the weeds are meant to be delivered to a customer who they simply identified as Uche in Lagos.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police Cp Ahmed Iliyasu has ordered a full scale investigation on the activities of the arrested suspects as well as their sponsors.