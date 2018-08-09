Warning! Graphic Photos: - Bloody Edo State Bank Robbery:12 Feared Killed

Two banks, Unity Bank and Keystone Bank were robbed by the gun totting hoodlums who laid a siege on the quiet town.

Also among those reportedly killed in the police station were two detainees who were said to have been arrested yesterday morning for minor offences; one of them was reportedly arrested for incomplete vehicle particulars.

It was gathered that the armed men had first attacked the police station which , located a few kilometers from the banks apparently to demobilize the only means of neutralising their act where they burnt the official vehicle of the newly posted Area Commander and killed a policeman. Three other persons near the police station were also reportedly killed. At least four other persons were reportedly killed within the premises of the two banks apparently in anger as it was gathered that the armed men could not get access to the vault of the banks. One of the youths in the community Ofei Obende said they tried to resist the robbers but were overpowered by their firepower but said that the police in the banks had exchange of gunfire which he said was responsible for the death of the three unidentifiable bodies. He said another unknown person was caught in the cross fire and could help police in their investigation. Speaking on his mobile phone from Igarra, the Palace Secretary to the paramount ruler of the community, Otaru of Igarra, Elder Folorunsho Dania confirmed the incident but determined efforts to get across to the Edo state police spokesman, Mr. Chidi Nwanbuzor proved futile as his mobile phone was switched off

