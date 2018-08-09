Nigerian Army Holds Combat Support Arms Training Week In Maiduguri

The Nigerian Army is set to hold its Combat Support Arms Training (COSAT) Week in Maiduguri, Borno State from Monday 13 - Friday 17 August 2018.

Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, the Director Army Public Relations said in a statement Thursday that the training week which will be hosted by the Headquarters Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery and has its theme as , “Strengthening Combat Support Arms Cooperation in Contemporary Security Challenges".

The statement added that the Combat Support Arms Training week is an annual event for the combat support units of the Nigerian Army to brainstorm, share and exchange ideas.

Activities lined up for the week-long event include lectures, discussions, simulations exercises and display of new innovations by Combat Support Arms.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai, senior military officers and other invited guests are expected to be in attendance.