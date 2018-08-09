NNPC GMD, Total DMD, stakeholders set for NAEC Conference 2018

Lagos, August 9, 2018: The Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) ,Dr. Maikanti Kachalla Baru , Deputy Managing Director, Total E&P Nigeria, Ahmadu-Kida Musa, President, Petroleum Club, Dr. Godswill Ihetu and other industry stakeholders will lead discussions around emerging issues in the oil, gas and power sectors at the Association of Energy Correspondents of Nigeria’s (NAEC) Annual Conference 2018.

In a statement signed by the General secretary NAEC, Sebastine Obasi, the conference will hold at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos, on Thursday 16th August 2018 by 9am. with the theme "PIGB: Emerging Issues and Concerns".

This year's conference has two panel sessions. The first session is titled: "Regulatory issues in oil and gas industry." While the second panel session is titled: "Impact of good governance in achieving power sector efficiency."

Captains of industry, organised private sector, legislators, as well as other stakeholders in the energy power sector will be in attendance.

The Keynote address and the Lead paper will be delivered by the GMD NNPC , Dr Baru while the Chairman of the Conference is DMD Total E&P Nigeria ,Ahmadu-Kida Musa.

International Oil Companies (IOCs), independent producers, managers of the privatized power assets and other stakeholders, would also be at the conference to proffer solutions to issues to be discussed.

The conference is expected to provide a veritable platform for the government and industry operators to rub minds on the ways to address the energy challenges confronting the country.

Confirmed speakers include: Dr. Godswill Ihetu, President Petroleum Club, Sen. Omotayo Alasoadura, Chiedu Ugbo, Managing Director, Niger Power Holding Company of Nigeria, (NDPHC), Odien Ajumogobia, Chairman Nigeria Natural Resources Charter(NNRC), Osten Olorunsola, Chairman, Energy institute Nigeria and former Director of DPR , Kola Adesina, Group Managing Director, Sahara Power Group and Femi Olawore, former Executive Secretary, Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria, MOMAN.

Others include: Prof. James Momoh, Chairman, Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC); Adeoye Fadebiyi, Managing Director, Eko Electricity Distribution Company, Dr. Anthony Youdeowei, Managing Director, Ikeja Electric Plc., Reginald Odia, Chairman of Economic policy, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Comrade Francis Johnson, President of PENGASSAN, Marilyn Amobi, Managing Director, Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Plc, Usman Gur Mohammed, Managing, Transmission Company of Nigeria and Sola Salako-Ajulo, President Consumer Advocacy Foundation.