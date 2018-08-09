Breaking: Osinbajo meets Emir of Daura

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Thursday, met the Emir of Daura, His Royal Highness, Farouk Umar Farouk at his palace in Katsina State.

According to Laolu Akande, the media aide of Osinbajo on his Twitter handle, @akandeoj, the Acting President went to the state to headline the State Senatorial election campaign rally in Daura and paid a visit to the Emir.

During the visit, Osinbajo said, “the purpose of the APC and President Buhari is to uphold the common man.”

He added that the Federal Government is doing more with 60% less earnings than previous administrations.

In his remarks, the Emir said the people of Daura are 100% behind the President, the Acting President and his actions.

He commended Osinbajo for being a very loyal and effective deputy to President Buhari who hails from Daura.

