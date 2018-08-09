Tapping Ogun State Goldmine With Oglabot Initiative

Ogun State though ranked far behind Lagos State in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), have some opportunities lying fallow and untapped within the State where huge revenue can be generated.

For residents and business owners around Ogun/Lagos border towns, theirs is a story of ‘siddon look’ after years of protests against the deplorable developmental conditions within their abodes with little or no plan for rural-urban integration by the State government. Their numerous attempts at getting the government attention have failed to yield desired results, thereby putting the responsibility to the residents to provide many basic infrastructures like electricity, water, roads, drainages, etc for themselves.

These communities include Akute, Ijoko, Ojodu,Ibafo, Alagbole Sango, Agbara, Denro/Ishashi Ogijo, Arepo, Ota,Lusada, Itele, Olambe, Oke Aro, Agbado among others are on the other divide of Lagos State, which effectively places them on the map of Ogun State, South-West, Nigeria.

Various abandoned projects of Governor Ibikunle Amosun led administration are scattered in these Lagos-Ogun border communities. While the Amosun administration underwent a voyage of ambitious projects far taller than its dreams by embarking on multi-billion naira bridges, and in the process, demolished many houses; it has left many erstwhile landlords uncompensated and homeless, till date.

Also imagine, Orunkole community in Mowe with over 200,000 habitants with no government electrification, in fact the entire Mowe Community has just one public primary school for over 500,000 residents.

That is why the locals, from feelers, are now looking forward to the emergence of a new governor come 2019, whose antecedents can be traced to factual accomplishments and total participation

Worthy of recommendation in this respect is Prince Gboyega Nasir Isiaka, widely known as GNI, being an investment banker and seasoned administrator, who know how to dig deep in finding solutions to developmental issues.

Having gone ahead of his peers in the race for Ogun 2019,the African Democratic Congress (ADC) aspirant have in his manifesto a special focus on Border Towns through the proposed creation of Ogun Lagos Border Town(OGLABOT) Development Commission with a view to making available social and physical infrastructures in our Border Towns to accelerate and sustain their integration and development.

With Ogun people’s mandate, OGLABOT will transit to Border Town Development Commission(BTDC) which will be saddled with accelerating the development of these towns in all facets; physical and social infrastructures, educational and offering of its potentials to neighboring Lagos State with a view to making the residents feel government impacts and also generating revenue for the state government.

Aside from the above, the residents of these communities would be able to identify with their own government, enjoy a sense of belonging and can participate in their own turnaround socially, business wise that will enhance their financial independence and individual development. This will in no small measure boost revenue base of the state but also generate a positive profile for her among the comity of states in the federation.

Apart from hailing from the Yewa area of the state, which has never produced a governor, having graduated with a First Class category in Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting (B.Sc Accounting) from University of Ife (now OAU) and with great accomplishments both in the Private and Public sectors such like from near zero revenue, the Ogun State Government generated revenue in excess of N1billion from investment management activities during his tenure in Gateway Holdings Limited, amongst other notable achievements

Ogun State needs somebody like a committed and tested Prince Gboyega Nasir Isiaka with intellectual and right exposure coupled with home-grown solutions to most of the challenges confronting the state.