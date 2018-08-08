Orsu Women Fete Imo Deputy Governor

In obedience to the conscience for justice, equity and fair play sake, women of Orsu in Orlu Federal Constituency chose to celebrate this year's August meeting at home where they played host to a frontline gubernatorial candidate, Prince Eze Madumere and other notable Imolites from across the State.

The Deputy Governor, who was ably represented by Ichie Best Mbanaso during the August meeting celebration of Orsu women, was sung as a hero who has not only served the people of Imo as he was given a princely welcome with the women filing out in pageantry in their colourful traditional attire to applaud him.

Ichie Best Mbanaso, former Adviser to the Governor of Imo State on Market Development and representative of the Deputy Governor of Imo State during Orsu Women August meeting celebration in Orsu LGA of Imo State

Addressing the cross section of Orsu women, Ford Ozurumba, showered encomium on the Deputy Governor, describing him as a true leader who is leading the struggle for the enthronement of justice, equity and fair play for a more progressive Imo.

Chief Ozurumba used the opportunity to pour libation for protection and progress of Prince Madumere, praying God to grant his heart desire even as Orsu people who are lovers of justice will continue to support him.

The Public Relations Czar also revealed that Orlu zone, in the spirit of brotherhood, has resolved not to support any

APC Governorship candidate from the zone and therefore encourage Prince Madumere to go ahead with his governorship ambition.

In the same vein, Chief Paschal Esimetara commended the Deputy Governor for his humility, integrity and good sense of judgment. He assured him of the support of his people of Orsu in whatever political project he is embarking on.

The Woman Leader of Orsu, Madam Florence Ezeonye stood to sing praises unto God for the gift of Madumere, saying he is a man of his word. He assured him of the support of Orlu women because of his leadership qualities and humane spirit.

In his response, Ichie Mbanaso commended the people of Orsu for saying no to injustice and for embracing equity and fair play among the three zones of old Orlu, Okigwe and Owerri.

Cross sections of Orsu Women during their August Meeting in Orsu local government of Imo State

"Orlu zone by May 2019 would have completed 16 years in Douglas House between Governor Okorocha and former Governor, Achike Udenwa. Okigwe zone with Chief Ohakim's four year tenure and that of late Chief Sam Mbakwe, has governed Imo for 8 years but only Owerri zone is left behind despite their support to our sons. I stand here with you people to discountenance injustice. We must enthrone equity in our dealings with our brothers. This time is for Owerri zone and there is no other candidate who has been tested and trusted like Madumere. I am happy for our resolve to support him and I know that with him; with his experience and administrative prowess, Imo will get to its destination"; he enthused.

Ichie Mbanaso called on the people of Orsu to continue to pray for Prince Madumere against what he described as concerted efforts to pull him down, insisting that a good man must be given a chance to change the State for good.

Uche Onwuchekwa - Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor on Media,