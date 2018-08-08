Increase budgetary allocation for health sector, Expert tells FG

Less than four months that Federal Ministries, State Ministries, Department and Agencies will begin preparation of 2019 budget, government at various levels has been urged to increase their budgetary allocation to health services.

A Medical Laboratory Scientist, Basiru Akintunde, who stated this while fielding questions from journalists in Abuja on issues bordering on health matters noted that there is no way Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of country will not improve if it spends more on health.

He explained that when government spends more on health of a nation, the health status of its citizenry improves and thereby have a direct impact on the productivity and GDP of that nation.

Akintunde, who is eyeing the position of Publicity Secretary of Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN), Oyo State Branch said he is in the race to right some wrongs among health practitioners in Oyo State.

He promised that if elected, he shall ensure living up to the task as constitutionally expected by holder of the position of Publicity Secretary, adding that a better image would be created in Oyo state and Nigeria in general.

Akintunde, however, urged all Medical Laboratory Scientists in the State to come out en masse and participate in the election slated for August 9,2018 at Emanuel Alayande Teachers' House, Samonda, Ibadan.