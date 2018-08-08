TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 8 August 2018 01:20 CET

Takeover Of National Assembly Not Authorized By Presidency - Osinbajo

By The Nigerian Voice

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday said the takeover of the National Assembly by security operatives earlier in the day was a gross violation of constitutional order.

He said the development was not authorised by the Presidency. Osinbajo’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande, made the Acting President’s position known in a statement made available to journalists.

He promised that all persons within the law enforcement apparatus who participated in the siege would be identified and subjected to appropriate disciplinary action.

The statement read, “Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has described the unauthorised takeover of the National Assembly complex earlier today as a gross violation of constitutional order, rule of law and all acceptable notions of law and order.

“According to him, the unlawful act, which was done without the knowledge of the Presidency, is condemnable and completely unacceptable.

“By this statement, Professor Osinbajo is consequently assuring Nigerians that all persons within the law enforcement apparatus who participated in this travesty will be identified and subjected to appropriate disciplinary action.” Punch


‘Enthusiasm is the fever of reason.’
By: Victor Hugo

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2018 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists