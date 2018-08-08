Gov Shettima Appoints Deputy Governor as 2018 Borno Amirul Hajj.. As He Constitutes a 31- man Amirul Hajj Committee

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno state has approved the appointment of his Deputy, Alhaji Usman Mamman Durkwa as this year’s leader of Borno's delegation for the 2018 Hajj otherwise known as Amirul Hajj.

The State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Ali Bukar Dalori was appointed Deputy Amirul Hajj while Dr. Mustafa Mohammed Ali‎ is to serve as Secretary.

Secretary to Borno State Government, Alhaji Usman Jidda Shuwa announced the appointments in a statement he signed on Tuesday in Maiduguri.

Governor Shettima has also constituted members of the Amirul Hajj committee comprising of 31 persons, amongst them include Islamic clerics and others who will work to guide and support pilgrims from the State before, during and after the hajj.

Below is full ‎membership of the Amirul hajj Committee:

1. His Excellency, Deputy Governor Amirul Hajj

2. Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori

Deputy Amirul Hajj

3. Hon. Buba Abatacha

Member

4. Hon. Mustapha Gadobe

Member

5 Hon. Aji Kolo Ibrahim Khadi

Member

6. Hon. Mustapha Fannarambe

Member

7. Professor Kyari Sandabe

Member

8. Dr. Ibrahim Umara

Member

9. Hon. Kaka Shehu Lawan

Member

10. Mohammed Sani Al-Bulatari

Member

11. Hon. Nasiru Ali Surundi

Member

12. Mohammed Bukar Umar

Member

13. Dr. Mohammed Alh. Abubakar

Member

14. Adamu Yamta (Walin Biu)

Member

15. Dr. Hamma Adama Biu

Member

16. Umara Mustapha Benisheik Member

17. Sheikh Tijjani Umara Mohammed

Member

18. Sheik Modu Mustapha

Member

19. Mohammed Abubakar Kachallah

Member

20. Malam Bunu Bukar

Member

21. Sheik Ali Mustapha Abubakar

Member

22. Sheikh Musa Mohammed Izala

Member

23. Sheikh Gambo Kyari

Member

24. Hon. Garba Saje

Member

25. Zainab Abdullahi

Member

26. Alh. ABiso Abubakar

Member

27. Alh. Abba Jato Kala

Member

28. Muhammad Mustafa Al-Barnawi

Member

29. Sheik Kabiru Dan Yaya

Member

30. Khalifa Sheik Abba Al-Amin Banki

Member

31. Dr. Mustafa Mohammed Ali

Member/Secretary.