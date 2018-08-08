Gov Shettima Appoints Deputy Governor as 2018 Borno Amirul Hajj.. As He Constitutes a 31- man Amirul Hajj Committee
Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno state has approved the appointment of his Deputy, Alhaji Usman Mamman Durkwa as this year’s leader of Borno's delegation for the 2018 Hajj otherwise known as Amirul Hajj.
The State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Ali Bukar Dalori was appointed Deputy Amirul Hajj while Dr. Mustafa Mohammed Ali is to serve as Secretary.
Secretary to Borno State Government, Alhaji Usman Jidda Shuwa announced the appointments in a statement he signed on Tuesday in Maiduguri.
Governor Shettima has also constituted members of the Amirul Hajj committee comprising of 31 persons, amongst them include Islamic clerics and others who will work to guide and support pilgrims from the State before, during and after the hajj.
Below is full membership of the Amirul hajj Committee:
