Nema Extols Nigerian  Army Efforts In Counter Insurgency 

1. The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has extolled the Nigerian Army efforts in counter insurgency aimed at restoring peace in the North Eastern part of the country.

2. The Zonal Coordinator of NEMA, North East zone, Sanda Bashir gave the commendation in Maiduguri during a courtesy call on the Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division, Brigadier General Abdulmalik Biu in his office.

3. He emphasised that this was made possible through result oriented cooperation and synergy with NEMA and other critical stakeholders in the state.

4. The NEMA boss described the military as a critical stakeholder in the management of disaster, soliciting for continuous synergy and cooperation between them.

5. He called on well meaning Nigerians to support the military campaign against insurgents and other security challenges across the nation.

6. He further attributed the degrading of Boko Haram terrorists to resilience and loyalty of the troops as well as quality leadership provided by the Army high Command under the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai.

7. Responding, the Acting GOC thanked the team for the visit and assured them of Army's continuous support to the Agency, describing the Agency as partners in management of crises such as the one in the North East where thousands are displaced as a result of Boko Haram activities in the region.

8. He commended the Agency for their support and selfless service in the provision of staff and equipment employed by the Army in countering insurgency in the North East.

9. He urged the people of Borno state and other Nigerians to continue to partner with the Army, NEMA and other security agencies to end the menace of Boko Haram terrorists.

