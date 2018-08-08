List Of 49 Senators That Moved against Saraki’s Removal

Fourty-nine out of the one hundred and nine (109) senators of the federal republic of Nigeria, have in a move to quash the purported removal of senate president Bukola Saraki, endorsed a document signalling their full support to the leadership of the senate president.

The move was believed to be a reaction to the move by president Buhari’s apologists to remove the senate president at all costs following his defection to the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), last week.

Nigeria’s constitution has provided that 2/3 of the senators are needed to impeach a sitting senate president; with the shield provided by the 49 senators, the senate president is effectively protected from impeachment.

Saraki’s support base, according to the document which went viral, cut across party affiliations as senators from different political leanings endorsed his leadership. The senators include: Barnabas Gemade, Philip Aduda, Abdulaziz Murtala Nyako, Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, David Mark, Jeremiah Useni, Laah Danjuma, Bayero Nafada, Dino Melaye, Buruji Kashamu, James Manager, Ben Bruce, Rose Okoh among others.