Isaac Abimbola: Teacher of teachers retires

Isaac Olakanmi Abimbola is retiring as a Professor of Science Education at the Department of Science Education, Faculty of Education, University of Ilorin (Unilorin), Ilorin, Nigeria.

He was born on 02 August 1948 at òdò-ìjèşà, in Àtàkùnmòsà East Local Government Area of the State of Osun, Nigeria. His parents were Late Papa Abraham Abimbola Olowookere and Mama Rachael Adewola Abimbola.

He is a professionally trained and certified teacher of over fifty years teaching experience. He has taught at all levels of education. In addition, he is a certified Applied Scholastics International Master Instructor.

He was educated at St. Bartholomews Anglican Primary School, òdò-ìjèşà; L. A. Secondary Modern School, Òké-Oòyè, Ilesa; Wesley College, Ibadan; The University of Ife, Ile-Ife, Nigeria; The University of Wisconsin-Madison, Madison, Wisconsin, USA.

His research is in the area of student misconceptions and alternative conceptions in biology. It focuses on how students can learn with perfect understanding. This is to enable them apply their knowledge in problem solving.

He has published several scholarly articles in reputable home-based, national, and international journals. In addition, he has published many books on Curriculum and Instruction, Integrated Science, Biology, History and Philosophy of Science, Research Methods, and Study Technology.

Professor Abimbola has supervised several theses and research projects of many science teachers and educators holding important teaching and other positions in Nigeria.

He has been External Examiner to several Colleges of Education and Universities in Nigeria. He has been External Assessor of Ph.D. candidates thesis in many Nigerian Universities.

He has been External Assessor for promotion of senior academics in Colleges of Education, higher education regulatory agencies and Universities within and outside Nigeria. He is a regular participant in NUC and NCCE Accreditation exercises. He is a regular presenter of research papers in local, national, international conferences and capacity building programmes.

He has served as Member of Editorial Boards of several national and international Journals. He has delivered awareness-training programmes on Study Technology to many secondary school and university students and teachers.

He is a member of many professional associations in science education, which include Science Teachers Association of Nigeria, National Association for Research in Science Teaching, USA, The National Association of Biology Teachers, USA, and The Association for Science Teacher Education, USA.

Professor Abimbola has been Martin Luther King, Jr.—Rosa Parks—Cesar Chavez Visiting Professor, Visiting Professor to Michigan Technological University, Houghton, Michigan, USA, and Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, Nigeria, the Premier University of Education in Nigeria.

He was previously a Clerk with Blessed Joseph Bookshop, Okesa, Ilesa (January to September 1964; and Igbayilari Bookshop, Okesa, Ilesa (September 1964 - December 1965). He had a brief stint as a primary school teacher and later a Headmaster, Methodist School, Pápá, in Olójúoró Area of Ibadan Less-City (Jan-April, 1969). He was later transferred, on request, to serve as a classroom teacher at Wesley College Practising School, Elékùró, Ibadan (April 1969-September 1971); He was a NYSC teacher at Teachers College, Bama, Borno State (August 1975-June 1976); Education Officer II, Ministry of Education, Ibadan, Oyo State July-12 September 1976); Professor Abimbola has been in the service of the University of Ilorin for the past 42 years; Assistant Lecturer - Professor, University of Ilorin, Ilorin (13 September 1976 — 1 August 2018); He was the first democratically elected Head of Department of Curriculum Studies and Educational Technology, University of Ilorin, Ilorin, Nigeria (1 August 1999 — 28 February 2002); Provost, Osun State College of Education, Ilesa, Osun State, Nigeria (1 March 2002 — 28 February 2006); Director, Centre for Research, Development and In-House Training (CREDIT), Unilorin; Dean, Postgraduate School, Unilorin; Research Manager, Faculty of Education, Unilorin.

Professor Abimbola is leaving rich legacies in his positive personal attributes of integrity, scholarship, hard work, thoroughness, professionalism, and his useful books.

He is leaving behind important research legacies in the areas of student misconceptions and alternative conceptions in biology, and the study of technology as represented in misunderstood words, situations, and symbols, and perfect understanding as the ultimate goal for knowledge, happy life and living.

We believe we shall hear more from him in the immediate future about his Excellent Learning Technology Ltd. In addition, we look forward to further works on his passion for how students can learn how to learn, and his advocacy for multiple-choice testing as a panacea for students learning difficulties that may prevent perfect understanding.

Professor Abimbola is happily married to Mrs. Comfort Nihinlola Abimbola and they are blessed with wonderful children and grandchildren. He loves photography and many varieties of music.