Shettima Orders Upfront Payment of N5 Million Full University Scholarship ‎ to Best JAMB Student:... As Israel Galadima Got Nine Distinctions in WAEC

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno state has Tuesday gaiven directive for immediate release of N5 million to one Mr. Israel Galadima who got 9 distinctions in his WAEC and emerged the ‎overall best student in Nigeria having scored 364 points in the 2018 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB.

The student, Israelwho hailed from Biu LGA of Borno state was accompanied to the Government House Maiduguri by his mother, Jumma to collect the gift.

Shettima who presented a letter of Borno Government Scholarship to Mr. Israel, ordered the State Commissioner for Higher Education, Alhaji Usman Jaha to raise a cheque of N5 million to cover upfront payment of tuition, accommodation, books and maintenance at Covenant University in Ogun State where the student has already gained admission for Degree in electronics engineering.

The Governor said since he will be completing his tenure in 2019, he preferred to approve upfront payment in order to ensure that Israel, who made nine distinction after taking this year’s West African Examination Council's papers, does not have to follow-up on any tuition at the State scholarship board.

"Israel, as his mother has told us, was raised as an orphan. The mother lost her husband who was a Major in the Nigerian Army about 14 years ago and she single handedly raised three children. Israel is the second of her children.

"She works in Lagos as a Banker, we don't have to make her travel all the way to Maiduguri again to pursue any payment. She has done her part by raising a child with excellence and that child has made Borno State very proud. It's our turn to support him.

" I will suggest that the mother pays all the fees upfront to avoid any tuition increase in future. I am particular about Israel because he was raised as an orphan" Shettima said.

Jummai, the student's mother, couldn't hold ‎back her tears. She recalled that she attended University of Maiduguri before getting married.

"Your Excellency, I have been taking care of the three children since I lost my husband. I work in the bank in Lagos. Israel has a sister in the University. With your kindness that is beyond our expectation, you have lifted a big burden on me.

" ‎Honestly, when I received your invitation to come to Maiduguri with Isreal, I didn't expect something as huge as what you have just done. May God bless you and I pray that all Borno children surpass what Israel has achieved.

"Northerners are intelligent, they only need support and Your Excellency we all know what you are doing in Borno. The changes you are making are visible.

"I am very sure that with what you are doing, the sky will be the limit of Borno children. God will forever bless you, sir" Jummai said.