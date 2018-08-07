Work May Not Continue Soon At Stephen Keshi Stadium

Forty-eight hours after the Africa Athletics Championship Competitions which was held at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, ASaba, Delta State, construction work is yet to resume at the stadium.

While the competitions were on, laborers were seen doing one form of job or the other at the stadium giving wrong impression to participants and spectators that the stadium would be given a finishing touch.

The scoreboard which is conspicuously erected in front of the stadium is still standing empty, the swimming pool is still at a standstill and the floodlight is yet to be installed as seen in standard stadia across the globe.

Unconfirmed sources alleged that there are potholes on the pitch as it was not professionally done before the commencement of the competitions at the stadium.

They argued that because the state government led by Ifeany Okowa, wanted to score cheap popularity, work was purportedly done at the stadium haphazardly, leading to the potholes that were discovered during the competitions.

The front view of the stadium is still an eyesore as debris still litters the surroundings while the interlocks at the right hand side of the stadium which could not be completed before the competitions are still in their heaps.

The state Commissioner for Works, James Augoye, at one of his brief before the commencement of the competitions, argued that work is still allowed to go on, saying that the Russia 2018, construction work was still while the event has kick-off.