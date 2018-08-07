Osun gets technical support from USAID-HFG to develop operational guidelines, minimum service package for primary healthcare

The Osun State Primary Healthcare Development Board is currently developing operational guidelines and minimum service package for primary healthcare under one roof with the support of the United States Agency for International Development's Health Finance and Governance project (USAID-HFG).

Health officials and stakeholders in healthcare delivery in the state today attended a workshop organised by USAID-HFG as part of process to produce operational guidelines and minimum service package for primary healthcare under one roof in line with the state primary healthcare establishment law.

The Directors of Medical Service and Disease Control of the board, Dr Oluwole Fabiyi said that out of the nine pillars of the primary healthcare under one roof, Osun has been able to achieve seven and that the current efforts were aimed at achieving the remaining two which are minimum service package and operational guidelines.

The USAID-HFG State Programme Coordinator in the state, Mr Ismailah Abdulkareem said the organization has been giving technical support to the State Ministry of Health.

Abdulkareem noted that with proper development of the minimum service package and operational guidelines for the State Primary Healthcare Development Board, Osun would attain 100 percent in primary healthcare under one roof.

In his presentation, USAID-HFG Consultant, Professor Benjamin Uzochukwu highlighted the status of Osun State in the provision of healthcare services.

Uzochukwu noted that the workshop was organised to broaden the understanding on the process and its importance.

During the workshop, a health costing document was being developed for the state to suit its context based on best practices.

The workshop was attended by the staff of the State Primary Healthcare Development Board including the Directors and the Deputy Directors.

Other participants were members of the technical working group of Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF) including the officers from Osun State Health Insurance Scheme, the civil servants, secretaries of local government primary healthcare authorities, the media and the civil society organizations.