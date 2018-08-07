Borno is solidly behind President Buhari Continuity in 2019... Borno Speaker

The Borno State House of Assembly Speaker, Honourable Abdulkarim Lawan has declared that Borno state belongs to President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019

Lawan stated this Tuesday in an interview with newsmen also said that all the legislators from the state have remained members of the APC

He further explained how Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno state has resettled the state that was seriously hit by Boko Haram insurgency.

The Speaker said that the current defections of APC senators and House of Reps members from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to PDP will not spill over to Borno state.

He noted that the entire lawmakers in the state belong to the APC and none of them is planning to defect.

"Borno belongs to Buhari 100 percent. We have the entire three senators, 10 members of the House of Representatives, and the 28 members of the House of Assembly all in APC.

"There is no major political opposition in Borno state. So Buhari has our votes in Borno," he said.

The speaker further denied claims that the Boko Haram insurgents were still holding some territories in the state and some parts of the north east.

According to him, the Nigerian military has been able to push the boko haram terrorists to the border areas between the country and the Lake Chad region.

"Borno is fine now. I can tell you that Boko Haram has been degraded up to 90 percent since the emergence of President Muhammadu Buhari's government. He has taken necessary measures, with the governor of the state, Kashim Shettima, and the military and the result is there for all to see.

"I am sure that in the next one year, we should have forgotten about Boko Haram in Borno state and possibly Nigeria.

"There is no territory that Boko Haram still holds in Borno state or anywhere in the northeast. All that we have are isolated attacks, not like before when the terrorists would take over entire local governments. I can tell you that many of the Boko Haram members and their leaders have become frustrated.

"The Nigerian military have been able to push them to the border between Nigeria and Chad. With the gallant military that we are sure of a better future," he said.

The speaker also commended Governor Kashim Shettima for effectively rebuilding the state and taking care of those affected by insurgency.

"Remember the people of Borno were seriously terrorised by these insurgents. The governor has built over 40 mega schools across the state to accommodate the children orphaned by the terrorists.

"He has also built hospitals and helped affected people to return to their homes. We at the Assembly will always support him to succeed," the speaker said.