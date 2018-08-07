Nigerian Government and Shell Should be Ashamed of Ogoni Pollution Rather Than Publicize It - MOSOP

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) says the Nigerian government and the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited aught to be ashamed of their conduct in Ogoniland rather than speaking of cleanup plans for Ogoni as an achievement.

Nsuke spoke yesterday in Bori, Khana local government area of Rivers State during an interactive session with Ogoni youths.

The MOSOP spokesperson said it was absurd to celebrate a shameful conduct like we have seen with Shell in Ogoniland. "Shell polluted the area and denied any wrongdoing, now a scientific report has unveiled the misconduct they hid for over 50 years".

"It is quite unfortunate that after over 50 years of polluting Ogoniland, our government and Shell do not understand that they should be apologizing to the Ogoni People and hurry to restore the land" he said.

Nsuke further said "Shell and Nigeria's conduct over the Ogoni issue is a shame because the government and Shell have watched over the destruction of Ogoniland and now want us to celebrate them because they want to use the cleanup to nichodimously resume oil production in Ogoni".

He maintained that Shell must be brought to justice over the more than 4000 Ogonis that have died from state-sponsored persecution and terminal diseases which now threaten every individual living in Ogoni

Nsuke called on the government and Shell to compensate the Ogoni People for their losses, respect the rights of the Ogoni people as outlined in the Ogoni Bill of Rights, decriminalize the 9 innocent Ogonis including Ken Saro-Wiwa whom they hanged on November 10, 1995 and stop further abuses of the Ogoni People.