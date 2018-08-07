Osun 2018: Court fixes August 27 as judgment date for suit against Omisore’s candidature

The Osun State High Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State capital has fixed August 27, 2018 as date for final judgment on suit challenging Senator Iyiola Omisore Social Democratic Party’s governorship candidate in the forthcoming September 22, 2018 polls.

Justice David Oladimeji announced on Tuesday, August 7, 2018 after listening to all arguments by counsel representing both the plaintiffs and the defendants in the matter that he will deliver his judgment on August 27.

Two state officers of SDP, Alhaji Rasheed Mayowa and Chief Azeez Alakinde-Ismaila had gone to court, asking that the national body of the party be stopped from organizing any fresh congress in the state and that by the congress which produced the executives in 2016, their tenure would expire by 2020.

Besides, they argued that the congress which produced Senator Omisore as the party’s candidate was illegal having being conducted contrary to two respective court orders.

The applicants’ lawyer, Barrister Olayinka Sokoya told the court that the matter was beyond the internal running of the party but was premised on the constitution of the party.

He argued that the defendants disposition against his applications before the court be discountenance, while noting that disobeying court orders had rendered everything done by Omisore’s group null and void.

Sokoya urged the court to sack all the executives elected by the factional SDP congress led by Dr Bayo Faforiji and declare all actions taken by them so far including the primary it conducted which produced Senator Omisore as unconstitutional.

He asked to court to fully restore all powers back to the Chief Ademola Ishola’s executive which produced an Iwo indigene, Barrister Kehinde Atanda as the governorship candidate.

Counsel to the National SDP, Barrister Kehinde Adesiyan asked the court to dismiss in its entirety all the applications filed by the applicants, arguing that the court lacks jurisdiction to entertain the suit in the first instance.

Omisore’s lawyer, Barrister Adeyemi Adetife while aligning himself with Adesiyan explained that his client has nothing to do with the suit, wondering why he will be joined in the matter before the court.

Counsel to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Bar. Vilba Kinta explained that as an umpire in election matters, the body has nothing to do with the internal problem of the party.

Thereafter, Justice Oladimeji who had earlier ruled that the court will hear all the applications, adjourned the matter to August 27 for final judgment.