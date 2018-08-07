Aftermath Of Impunity - DSS Director General, Mr. Lawal Musa Daura Sacked

The Acting President Prof Yemi Osinbajo has directed the termination, with immediate effect, of the appointment of the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Lawal Musa Daura.

In what appears to be a twist to the siege on the National Assembly by security operatives on Tuesday, the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has sacked the Director-General of the Department of State Service, Lawal Daura.

The DSS and the Police had locked down the National Assembly on Tuesday, even as the Senate leadership had scheduled a meeting to hold in the chambers in the afternoon.

Lawmakers who came with the hope of attending the meeting were denied entry into the Assembly by the security operatives.

Lawmakers elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress had dissociated themselves from the security operatives’ actions, even as the opposition Peoples Democratic Party had accused the Executive and APC lawmakers of an attempt to truncate democracy.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, disclosed Daura’s sacking on his Twitter handle, @akandeoj.

He wrote, “AgP Yemi Osinbajo has directed the termination of the appointment of the DG of the DSS, Mr. Lawal Musa Daura.”

