Africa joins project inspiring students from Nigeria to study science, technology, engineering and maths

07 August 2018, Lagos, Nigeria – Azuri Technologies, a leading pay-as-you go solar home solutions provider to off-grid homes, is delighted to be invited to take part in a project aimed at helping students from less affluent communities in Nigeria discover the power of science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) in solving real-world problems.

The project is organised and co-ordinated by Bright Hands, a project under CAREforseven, a team of young professionals from Nigeria, UK, US, Kurdistan and Egypt who want to share their passion for STEM subjects and inspire students to further their education and use their ingenuity and skills to develop solutions to the challenges facing their local communities.

For the next 4 days, starting today, the Bright Hands project is hosting 50 students between the age of 15-17 from Makoko and other impoverished communities in Lagos.

Students will spend the week hearing from engineering and technology experts, reputable entrepreneurs and work together in groups to design and build a solar charger. At the end of the week, each group will pitch their solution in the form of a viable business plan to a panel of experts, who will select the winning team.

“It is a chance for these young people to hear from entrepreneurs and other presenters who have sought new opportunities and are working in industries and sectors that are focussed on helping to solve the many social and developmental challenges facing their community and country. Most importantly, it is a chance for them to tap into that potential I know they have. There is so much talent in these places, they just need the resources.” explains Adaobi Adibe, founder of CAREforseven, who is currently studying Electrical and Electronic Engineering in the UK.

Azuri will be among the presenters and mentors supporting the students during their week of discovery.

“Azuri is delighted to be part of a project that is inspiring young people to develop their interests and skills and we are always happy to share the experiences of our team in the field, working with communities across Nigeria,” commented Vera Nwanze, General Manager for West Africa at Azuri.

“Here at Azuri we are committed to bringing solar power to off-grid communities, which also creates employment opportunities and is inspiring young people to start new businesses.”

In Nigeria, Azuri has been involved with a Government project providing power to 20,000 households in the north of the country.

The Azuri Quad solar home lighting system includes a 10W solar panel, four bright LED lights, USB port and connectors for mobile phone charging, rechargeable radio and rechargeable torch.

AzuriTV, the first PayGo solar TV system of its kind to be launched in Africa, features a 24-inch super slim LED TV, over 100 satellite TV channels, four bright LED lights for use inside and outside the home, mobile phone charging, rechargeable radio and rechargeable torch.

In 2018, AzuriTV was named ‘Innovative Technology of the Year’ at the annual Africa Utility Week Industry Awards, honouring pioneering projects and people in the industry.

Caption: The Bright Hands project recently hosted 30 students from the GCL Eric Moore school in Surulere for a day of practical learning.