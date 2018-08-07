Pro-Buhari senators meet at hotel in alleged bid to impeach Saraki

Lawmakers loyal to the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, have raised the alarm that senators in support of President Muhammadu Buhari are meeting at a hotel in the Central area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja in a bid to force change in the leadership of the Senate.

“The Senators loyal to the government are now convening in Sheraton Hotel where the illegal impeachment exercise will be commencing. You can quote me on this,” a source disclosed.

There have been fillers of impeachment move against the President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, since his defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC), to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Some APC lawmakers also in recent interviews with newsmen, warned that there will be no peace until Saraki resigned as president of the senate.

Senators of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are nowhere to be found around the National Assembly as men of the DSS continue to lay siege on the federal legislature.

Our correspondent observed that only senators and members of the House of Representatives of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have thronged the National Assembly on the heels of the siege.

The PDP senators and ‎Reps have since gained access into the National Assembly premises after about an hour of denial by the DSS men.

The senators that have so far gained access are Senators Rafiu Ibrahim, Shaba Lafiagi, Isa Hamma Misau, Ben Murray Bruce, Biodun Olujimi, Nazif Gamawa, Atai Aidoko, Ahmed Ogembe, Chukwuka Utazi, among many others.

Among the PDP Reps present are Timothy Golu, Boma Goodhead, Kingsley Chinda, Adamu Entonu, Razak Atunwa, Olayuonu Temitope, Bassey Ewa, Chris Emeka Azubogu, among others.

As at the time of filing this report, no APC senator was sighted around the National Assembly premises.

-Daily Trust