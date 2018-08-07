Tantalizers Commences Raining Season Promo

Tantalizers Plc, one of Nigeria’s leading Quick Service Restaurant chains has commenced a raining season promotion to reward valuable customers and appreciate their patronage to the brand.

According to the Deputy Managing Director, Tantalizers Plc Mr. Gbolahan Labinjo, the ‘Raining Season’ promotion is a national Sales Promotion which rewards customers with gift items that will be useful to them during the long period of rains thereby making it easy for them to move around. Some of the gifts to be given away include Umbrella and Poncho style raincoat e.t.c.

To participate in this promotion interested customers must make product purchases worth minimum N2,500 from any Tantalizers outlet in Nigeria. This Promotion will run in all Tantalizers outlets nation-wide.

Tantalizers currently has 58 outlets across the country and would be opening more outlets before the end of the year to satisfy the yearnings of consumers for Tantalizers outlets in their locality.