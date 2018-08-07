Headlines | 7 August 2018 08:48 CET
Video News: DSS Blocks Entrance & Exit From The National Assembly
A video report sent to The Nigerian Voice is alleging the sealing of the entry and exit points of The Nation's National Assembly.
This may not be unconnected with the crisis rocking the National Assembly leadership where the plot to oust the present leadership has blossomed.
It is also believed to be connected with the emergency meeting of the Senate leadership conveyed by the Senate President today.