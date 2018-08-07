Updated with Photos +Video: DSS Blocks Entrance & Exit From The National Assembly

A video report sent to The Nigerian Voice is alleging the sealing of the entry and exit points of The Nation's National Assembly.

This may not be unconnected with the crisis rocking the National Assembly leadership where the plot to oust the present leadership has blossomed.

It is also believed to be connected with the emergency meeting of the National Assembly leadership conveyed by the Senate President today.

It is rumoured that the action may be a premptive measure to prevent the National Assembly from impeaching President Buhari who is on vacation in The United Kingdom. However, some people are of the opinion that Senator Godswill Akpabio will be formally removed and replaced as the Minority Leader because of his defection to APC.