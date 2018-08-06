Multiple Suicide Bombs Kill 5, Injure 3 in Maiduguri

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has confirmed multiple suicide explosions in Kaleri area of Maiduguri metropolis on Sunday night by boko haram suicide bombers.

In a brief statement issued Monday by the Chief Information Officer of NEMA North East Zonal Office Maiduguri, Malam Abdulkadir Ibrahim read in quote: “Multiple explosion rock outskirts of Maiduguri Kaleri area about 9.53pm from two male and three female suicide bombers.

“The five suicide bombers were killed and three people were injured from the incident.”

The five suicide bombers lost their lives in a foiled attempt to infiltrate the outskirts of Maiduguri, Kaleri area to detonate IEDs.

The Zonal Coordinator, NEMA North East, , Alhaji Bashir Garga further added that the foiled multiple suicide bomb attacks were carried out by two females and three males suicide bombers suspected to be book Haram insurgents who detonated their Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) strapped on them with the intention to infiltrate Maiduguri. City through Kaleri suburb but due to security checks they detonated their IEDs before reaching their targets.

It will be recalled that Boko Haram insurgents have been terrorizing the north eastern states particularly Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states since 2009 which have claimed thousands of lives, destroyed public and private property worth billions of naira as well as displaced over two million people

Although, Nigerian military said the boko Haram insurgents have been defeated, degraded, decimated and now completely degraded in the counter insurgency operations being carried out by the Nigerian armed forces but their attacks persist.