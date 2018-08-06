BBC News Pidgin launches first essay competition

A new essay writing competition for Pidgin language speakers was today launched by BBC News Pidgin. The contest is open to all current students of a tertiary institution in Africa.

Entrants for the award must submit an essay of 800-1000 words, looking at the theme, “Is Africa’s youth ready for political leadership.”

A panel of judges drawn from Nigeria, Ghana and Cameroon, and made up of academics, Pidgin authors, and journalists will select one winner. All essays must adhere to Pidgin English structure while conforming to all rules of grammar and punctuation.

The winner will be announced at an event in Lagos on September 15th, 2018. They will receive a one year scholarship covering the costs of academic books.

Entry to the contest opens on Monday 6th August and closes on Sunday 2nd September. Entries should be submitted to [email protected] .

Editor of BBC News Pidgin Adejuwon Soyinka said:

“This Pidgin essay competition is the first for the region from an international broadcaster and the competition aims to encourage the uptake of written Pidgin across West and Central Africa.”

Head of World Service West Africa Languages Oluwatoyosi Ogunseye said:

“It’s been an exciting year since the launch of BBC News Pidgin and this competition is a way to encourage the use of Pidgin language among our young audiences.”

Further information on how to enter, including the full terms and conditions, are available at the BBC News Pidgin website

Since BBC News Pidgin launched a year ago, the team produced many impactful stories including “Sweet, Sweet Codeine,” an investigative documentary on codeine cough syrup abuse in Nigeria, as well as influential interviews with people including the French President, Emmanuel Macron; former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo; current Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo; Microsoft founder, Bill Gates; the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Paul Arkwright; and Africa’s richest man, Mr. Aliko Dangote.