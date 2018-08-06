Kano Deputy Governor Resigns Over Looming Impeachment

For fear of ominous impeachment process by the Kano state House of Assembly, the state Deputy Governor, Prof. Hafiz Abubakar, has hurriedly tendered his resignation on Sunday.

This followed decision by 30 out of the 40 legislators to commence impeachment proceeding against the deputy governor over false, unfounded allegations and undermining the state government.

The deputy governor is also accused of making unguarded comments capable of causing disaffection particularly in the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and the state in general.

A statement signed by the commissioner for Information, Youth and Culture, Malam Muhammad Garba, says the deputy governor, who doubled as commissioner for Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, has publicly forsake the Ganduje Administration and swore allegiance to his political Godfather, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso.

It also debunked bogus allegation over threat to his life and that of members of his immediate family which is regarded as unbecoming considering his position as no. two citizen with a provision for statutory security detail.

The statement also expressed dismay over allegation of non-payment of entitlements by the former deputy governor, indicating that based on available records, in 2017 alone, the sum of over N120, 000, 000.00 was paid to him as travelling allowance both within and outside the country, while in 2018, over N30, 000, 000.00 million was paid to him for various travelling allowances.

‘’Of recent, in July, to be precise, the sum of N7, 409, 575.00 was released to the former deputy governor to travel to the United Kingdom to receive an Honourary Degree from the University of Reading; the sum of N7, 800, 000.00 was also paid as his travelling allowance to Khartoum, Sudan for the convocation ceremony of the University of Africa; for a trip to the United Kingdom for the World Education Forum, the sum of N8, 509, 000.00 was paid to him; while his trip to Saudi Arabia for his daughters’ graduation was also sponsored by the state government, among other privileges extended to him’’, the statement added.

It also challenged the former deputy governor on allegations that the state government has committed resources to sponsor rally in support of his removal from office, adding that the gravity of the allegation may prompt the government to take appropriate action.

‘’The former deputy governor ought to have landed safely and quietly instead of making unsubstantiated allegations just to draw attention,‘’ it concluded.

MALAM MUHAMMAD GARBA

Hon. Commissioner, Information, Youth & Culture, Kano state