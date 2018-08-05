TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 5 August 2018 21:18 CET

Army Neutralizes Boko Haram Terrorists In Ambush

By Ahmed Abu, The Nigerian Voice, Maiduguri

Troops of 222 Battalion deployed in operation LAFIYA DOLE while on ambush operation around Malari village Borno State neutralized two Boko Haram terrorists while others flee into the bush.

A statement issued by Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, the Director Army Public Relations said Sunday ten bicycles were recovered from the terrorists during the encounter.

The public is hereby advised to report any suspicious movements or activities to the security agents for necessary action.


the foundation of a stong nation, is a nation which has a strong and sincere leader as her leader.
By: daniel

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2018 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists