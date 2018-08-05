Army Neutralizes Boko Haram Terrorists In Ambush

Troops of 222 Battalion deployed in operation LAFIYA DOLE while on ambush operation around Malari village Borno State neutralized two Boko Haram terrorists while others flee into the bush.

A statement issued by Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, the Director Army Public Relations said Sunday ten bicycles were recovered from the terrorists during the encounter.

The public is hereby advised to report any suspicious movements or activities to the security agents for necessary action.