TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 5 August 2018 21:12 CET

Army Arrests Wanted Boko Haram Suspect In Borno State

By Ahmed Abu, The Nigerian Voice, Maiduguri
Click for Full Image Size

Troops of operation LAFIYA DOLE have arrested a wanted Boko Haram suspect, Maje Lawan at Banki in Borno State.

The suspect believed to be number 96 on the wanted list earlier published by the Army was apprehended after he infiltrated into the Internally Displaced Persons camp in the area.

Colonel Kingsley Samuel , the DDAPR, 7 Division, Nigerian Army Maiduguri in a statement Sunday said the suspect is currently undergoing preliminary investigation and will be handed over to the appropriate authority for further action.

The public is reminded to be vigilance and to report any suspicious person, movements as well as activities to the law enforcement agents for prompt action.


Under work and over expect. Over work and under expect. One of the two creates success.
By: Kevin Abdulrahman

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2018 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists