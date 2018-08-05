Army Arrests Wanted Boko Haram Suspect In Borno State

Troops of operation LAFIYA DOLE have arrested a wanted Boko Haram suspect, Maje Lawan at Banki in Borno State.

The suspect believed to be number 96 on the wanted list earlier published by the Army was apprehended after he infiltrated into the Internally Displaced Persons camp in the area.

Colonel Kingsley Samuel , the DDAPR, 7 Division, Nigerian Army Maiduguri in a statement Sunday said the suspect is currently undergoing preliminary investigation and will be handed over to the appropriate authority for further action.

The public is reminded to be vigilance and to report any suspicious person, movements as well as activities to the law enforcement agents for prompt action.