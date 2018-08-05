Man killed friend during burial event in Ogun

Tragedy struck at Ogunru village, Mowe in Ogun state today as a 32-year-old man, Julius Oliseh stabbed his friend, Isikilu Shittu to death over a minor argument at a burial event.

Julius was said to have stabbed Shittu on his neck with a broken bottle and the victim died before he could be taken to the hospital.

The brother of the deceased, Akeem Shittu reported the incident at Mowe Divisional Police headquarters and the suspect was arrested by the police.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed this to The Nigerian Voice.

The PPRO said the corpse of the victim has been deposited at the general hospital morgue for autopsy.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of Police in the state, CP Ahmed Iliyasu has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for investigation and prosecution.

He also warned that the command will not tolerate any act of thuggery or hooliganism capable of sending innocent people to untimely death because human life is sacred.

The CP therefore assured the general public that the suspect in this case will face the full wrath of the law so as to serve as deterrent to others.