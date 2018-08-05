Ex-Minister, Ebonyi Senator, 13 Others Defect To APC

The senator representing Ebonyi South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Sonni Ogbuoji, and an ex-Minister of State for Power and Steel, Goddy Ogbaga and 13 others on Saturday defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress.

The defectors announced their defection during a rally organised by the state chapter of the APC in honour of President Muhammadu Buhari and the party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

Addressing the defectors and other party members at the rally held in Abakaliki, the state capital, Oshiomhole commended Ogbuoji and other defectors for what he described as their bold initiative to leave the PDP for the APC. He stated that the Federal Government was committed and focussed in tackling the numerous challenges confronting the country.

He said, “We now have an elected senator, Chief Sonni Ogbuoji, who has decided that the PDP’s umbrella is shredded that it can no longer protect any one. He has now joined the progressives.

“He has watched the determination of the APC-led Federal Government to flush out all crises inflicted on the country by the immediate past administration of the PDP.”

Oshiomhole added that the Federal Government had embarked on execution of numerous projects in the South-East including the Onitsha/Enugu highway and the 2nd Niger Bridge among others.

He also urged party supporters to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards, saying it was the weapon for the actualisation of total victory of the APC in the 2019 general elections.

Earlier in his speech, the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, noted that the people of Ebonyi State had resolved to align themselves with the APC and would vote for Buhari in 2019.

He said, “If the elections are conducted today in Ebonyi State, the APC will clinch all the elective offices at the wards, local government and state levels.’’

The minister urged South-East geopolitical zone comprising Abia, Imo, Ebonyi, Anambra and Enugu states to embrace the APC and be in the mainstream of the country’s politics.

Some of the other defectors were a former Ebonyi State Attorney General, Augustine Nwankwegu and a former Secretary to the Ebonyi State Government, Prof. Bernard Odoh.

Speakers at the event included ex-governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, the immediate past governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Martin Elechi and the APC National Vice-Chairman South-East zone, Chief Emma Eneukwu.

Punch