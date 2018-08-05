Children Urged To Report Cases Of Sexual Abuse, Rape

The Asaba Diocesan Anglican Children Ministry (ACM) Conference has ended with a call on Christian children to report any cases of sexual abuse either by their parents (father or mother), uncles, teachers and friends to the appropriate quarter before it degenerate into a situation of rape.

A Christian mother, Mrs C. Odiete, gave the advice at the just concluded 2018 ACM Conference which held from Thursday 2nd to Sunday 5th August 2018 with the theme: “They who know their God”, at the Cathedral Church of Saint Peter, Bishopscourt, Asaba Diocese.

Odiete, who spoke on Friday on the “Dangers of Premarital sexual relationship”, took her lead scripture from Ecclesiastics 3:1, explaining that premarital sex is “things you do before marriage”, explaining that sex is any activity between a male and a female that involves the use of your sexual organs.

She charged the over 1000 children drawn from the various churches in the Diocese to report any case of sexual abuses on them, “if anybody touch your private part, shout on that person and report the person to your Daddy, Mommy, aunty, uncle and teacher. They know how to help you”.

While insisting that sex is exclusively reserved for the married man and woman, she said, “sex is a sin when you are not married. It is not for children, the time you have now is for you to do your house chores, go to school and study your books”.

According to her, the consequences of premarital sex are “drop out of school, abortion which leads to death, loss of vision, separation from God’s love, diseases: HV/AIDS, Gonorrhea, sexually transmitted diseases, syphilis and unwanted pregnancy.

She also listed “unfaithfulness in marriage, delay in marriage and prostitution”, saying that every covenant child must keep themselves and remain virgins before marriage.

She hinted that wrong association and peer group pressure are some causes of premarital sex.

“when a boy, girl, man or woman is born again and accepts Jesus Christ their personal Lord and Saviour, the spirit of Christ in him/her will tell you not to accept evil advices. You must also have the fear of God, study the Bible, seek counsel from the right persons and learn to pray always” as some of the solutions to premarital sex just as the session witnessed questions and answers.