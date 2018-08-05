MOSOP Berate HYPREP Over Failure to Commence Ogoni Cleanup

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has described last Friday's (August 3, 2018) press briefing by HYPREP at the Presidential Hotel in Port Harcourt as purposeless and a complete distraction.

Publicity Secretary of MOSOP Fegalo Nsuke made this known yesterday in Bori, headquarter of Khana local government area of Rivers State when he hosted some members of the National Youth Council of Ogoni People (NYCOP).

Nsuke said HYPREP's attempt at image laundering is deceptive as the Ogoni cleanup exists only in words and on the lips of government agents and advocates of oil resumption in Ogoniland.

The cleanup program as promised by our president has shown clear signs of failure and not profitable to the Ogoni people.

"What the Ogoni need now is for the land to be restored and not endless talk on internal processes and preparations.

"It is a shameful thing that the people in Ogoni are dying by the day and Shell and the Nigerian government through HYPREP are busy calling press conferences and explaining their endless preparations".

"We want them to know that their press conferences cannot change anything about the lies we have known them for, their deception and hatred for the Ogoni people" Nsuke said.

The MOSOP spokesperson urged the Ogoni people not to be swayed by the deception of HYPREP but to continue their peaceful approach to press home the Ogoni demands for a better deal as contained in the Ogoni Bill of Rights.

Nsuke said "the only solution to the Ogoni problem is for the government to respect the rights and demands of the Ogoni people as contained in the Ogoni Bill of Rights and not the sneaky attempts and connivance with some few to force resumption of oil production in Ogoniland".