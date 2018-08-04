2018 Mothers’ Summit: Osodieme Advocates South-East Women Platform

The Wife of Governor of Anambra State and founder of Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFÉ), Chief (Mrs.) Ebelechukwu Obiano(Osodieme) has advocated the convening of annual South-East Women Summit to enable women of the zone brainstorm on topical issues and speak with one voice. Osodieme made the recommendation at the 2018 Mothers’ Summit held Friday in Awka, Anambra State.

Osodieme stated that the pan South-East platform for women to be hosted on rotational basis annually will strengthen the bond of friendship and unity among women in the zone. She explained that the Mothers’ Summit which was organized to herald the August Meetings in the 179 communities across Anambra is also commonly marked by states across the region.

(L-R): Special Guest of Honour, wife of Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Her Excellency, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo and Wife of Governor of Anambra State and founder of Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFÉ), Chief (Mrs.) Ebelechukwu Obiano(Osodieme) distributing empowerment materials at the 2018 Mothers’ Summit held Friday in Awka, Anambra State.

In the same vein, the Special Guest of Honour, wife of Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Her Excellency, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo called on women to rise to the challenge of leadership which she noted is not the exclusive preserve of men and therefore need women with proven integrity. She stressed the imperative of women involvement in politics because it plays strategic role in governance, and is “central to the education and destiny of our children.”

Mrs. Osinbajo emphasized “Up women” to drive home her message stating that it is time for upright and faithful women to rise and lead by example. She noted that the event is a Mothers’ Summit like no other and commended Osodieme for changing lives through her CAFÉ initiatives whilst extending her appreciations to the Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano and the hardworking women of the state.

(L-R): Cross section of Women at the 2018 Mothers’ Summit held Friday in Awka, Anambra State.

In their goodwill messages, wives of Governors of Delta State and Enugu State, Chief (Mrs.) Monica Ugwuanyi and Dame Edit Okowa agreed that women have to unite and play to their strength for them to succeed in politics. According to Dame Okowa, women are very dear at the heart of Almighty God hence whatever they touch is multiplied. “Give a woman a thousand she makes it a million. But if you go to Polling booths on the day of election women are more. Why do women fail to win? She queried. We are the cause. So let us unite and support women.” Mrs. Ugwuanyi stated, "Let us stop pull her down syndrome. Women coming out for politics should make sure they carry orders along. We must learn to join hands together and support our women so as to make progress."

On her part, Minister for Women Affairs Senator Aisha Alhassan said, that the theme of the Summit: Sustaining Women Participation in Politics: Prospects and Challenges, is simple but not as simple as that. As she saw it, “sustaining women participation in politics is good but it is when we start that we can sustain it. We are yet to start. She argued that around the world, most countries doing well are managed by women. Men are physiologically strong but in intellect and work women are better. Leave the home for men they fall. Therefore let us support our women.”

According to the Minister, if women can seat in the same class room and write exams with men and excel, they can join politics. So let us support each other. The governor of this estate believes in what she called "He-for-She Champion." That is why he supports the wife and women of Anambra to succeed. Therefore Let us know that we can do instead of saying that the men are oppressing us.

L-R): Special Guest of Honour, wife of Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Her Excellency, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo and Wife of Governor of Anambra State and founder of Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFÉ), Chief (Mrs.) Ebelechukwu Obiano(Osodieme) at the 2018 Mothers’ Summit held Friday in Awka, Anambra State.

In her message, wife of former President of Nigeria, Her Excellency Mrs. Bola Obasanjo urged women to make themselves vehicles that God will use by becoming spiritual being. She praised the commitment of Mrs. Obiano to good courses stressing that she is passionate about her because of that virtue of selflessness.

In her welcome address, Commissioner for Social Welfare, Children and Women Affairs, Lady Ndidi Mezue, said that for stereotypes to be shartered there must be synergy among women. She praised the Anambra State Governor for recognizing the capacity and talent of women with prospects for leadership and appointing over 35% in positions of responsibility.

Speaking on the theme: Sustaining Women Participation in Politics: Prospects and Challenges, the Keynote Speaker, and Training Coordinator, The Management House, Africa, Dr. Ekpoto Emmanuel Ekpoto, said total freedom cannot be achieved if women are still relegated to the background of the society. He highlighted the salient issues that lead to lack of sustainability of women participation in politics, and emphasized the importance of unity of purpose amongst women in politics for them to overcome the frustrations that tend to curtail their efforts in the quest for public office.

Cross section Match Past by Women at the 2018 Mothers’ Summit held Friday in Awka, Anambra State.

Earlier, Member Representing Orumba South Constituency in Anambra House and Chairman House Committee on Women Affairs, Hon Nikky Ugochukwu eulogized Osodieme for dedication to charity and the empowerment of many women in Anambra State. Also the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Mrs. Uju Nwogu in her remarks, enunciated the roles of women in politics in line with the theme of the Summit and encouraged women to get active in politics as a means of advancing the course of our people.

Highpoints of the Summit include the empowerment of women with oil milling and Garri processing machines and the presentation of trophy to women from Dunukofia Council winners of the match past and cultural display by women groups from the twenty-one Local Government Areas in Anambra State.