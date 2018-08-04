Bukola Saraki Plotting To Impeach Buhari – Mohammed Lawal Reveals

Former Deputy Director of the Buhari Presidential Campaign Council, Engineer Mohammed Lawal has alleged that Senate President, Bukola Saraki was planning to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari.

He warned those who think that Buhari was going to succumb to any form of intimidation to perish such thought.

According to him, Saraki should have been thrown into jail for allegedly arming robbers, who were involved in the April bank robbery in Offa, Kwara State.

Speaking with Sun, Lawal said, “Their grievance is that they wanted to be accommodated, and their grievance is not against the President. For example, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki wanted to be given the entire APC structure in Kwara State, and be given the party ticket and to return as the Senate President.

“Saraki is still the Senate President, while Abdulfatah Ahmed is still the governor of Kwara State, there has never been election in the state. They said it that during elections, Saraki shares money to ensure that he and his people win. This is what has been going on in Kwara. As far as he is concerned, he will use money to put his people.

“Look at the revelation coming out from the Offa bank robbery incident, where over 30 people were killed. The suspects confessed to the whole world that during elections, Saraki armed and gave them money to ensure his victory and that of his people.

“Obasanjo succeeded in undoing Jonathan, but he can never succeed against Buhari, and he knows. We are students of power, and if not because we don’t want Nigerians to say that Buhari is not a democrat, it shouldn’t have been like this. We would have moved against these people.

We know that Saraki was planning to impeach the president. The chairman of the party arranged for them to see the president, after they have seen him, he turned back to frustrate the president and to undermine the party, and had already made up his mind on what he was going to do. We will see how far they can go, we have our own plan, and we are in power.”

CREDIT: DAILY POST