Asaba 2018:Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Blames Media Over Reports On Collapsed Water Head Tank

The Media department of the Asaba 2018 LOC has noted the report on some news platform about a falling fence near the swimming pool area at the Stephen Keshi Stadium and described the report as sensational.

In a statement issued Friday by Olukayode Thomas, the Head of Media and Publicity for the CAA Asaba 2018, he faulted the way the incident was reported to give a wrong perception of what actually happened.

“It is unfortunate to see journalists deliberately chose not to be professional in their work. The area in question is far away from the stadium where the championship is taking place. It is also still under construction; hence no one has passed it fit for use. None of this was put in context but the reporter only chose to take the shine off the good work the Delta state government is doing and the excitement the African athletes are having in Asaba since the championship kicked off on Wednesday.

Thomas also explained that the affected cars were all outside the stadium contrary to how the report was projected.

“I am available for anyone to ask questions and seek clarity on issues, I cannot stop anybody from doing their job, but it is only proper for journalists to be factual and be balanced in their reporting.”

While Thomas thanked all the media practitioners that have been giving so much publicity to the 21st African Championship which entered its third day of action on Friday, he encouraged them to also be thorough in their reports.

Already, the IAAF President Sebastian Coe and his counterparts in the Confederation of African Athletics, Hammad Kalkaba has given commendations to the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa for providing a legacy in Delta state with the Stephen Keshi stadium and other facilities put in place for the African Championships.